Hyderabad: Last surviving daughter of Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, Sahebzadi Basheerunnisa Begum passed away on 28th July 2020 at 1:40 AM IST (5th Zul-Hajj 1441 H).

The princess who was residing at Purani Haveli was in her mid 80’s. She is survived by her only daughter Sahebzadi Rasheedunnisa Begum.

Tadfeen will be held after Zohar prayers today at Dargah Hazrat Yahiya Pasha RA, Mushirgunj, Charminar, Ramnaspura, Hyderabad.