Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar on birth and death anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 13 : Playback icon Lata Mangeshkar paid tribute to the legendary brothers Ashok Kumar and Kishore Kumar on Tuesday. The date October 13 marks the birth anniversary of late actor Ashok Kumar, fondly known as Dadamoni to Bollywood buffs. The day also marks the death anniversary of his younger brother, late playback phenomenon Kishore Kumar.

Ashok Kumar was born in Bhagalpur on October 13, 1911. Kishore Kumar passed away on October 13, 1987 in the city. Mangeshkar tweeted in memory of the brothers on her verified account.

“Aaj mere pasandida abhineta Ashok Kumar ji ki jayanti hai aur bahut dukh ki baat ye hai ke unke chote bhai aur hum sabke pyare Kishor da ki aaj punyatithi hai. Main in dono vibhutiyon ko koti koti pranam karti hun (today is the birth anniversary of my favourite actor Ashok Kumar ji. It is very unfortunate that the same date also marks the death anniversary of his younger brother and our beloved Kishore da. I offer my respect to both the luminaries),” tweeted the veteran singer.

Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar continue to be among Bollywood’s most popular playback pairs ever. They have sung numerous memorable duets including “Tere bina zindagi se” (“Aandhi”), “Gaata rahe mera dil” (“Guide”), “Tere mere milan ki yeh raina” (“Abhimaan”), “Bheegi bheegi raaton mein” (“Ajnabee”).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.