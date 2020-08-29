Late-night eateries bring back the lost spark of Hyderabad

By Nihad Amani Published: 29th August 2020 2:28 pm IST

Hyderabad: Ever since the lockdown was announced, Hyderabad has longed for its night-life to return. All the anticipation has now come to an end as the city of Nawabs is all set to bring back its popular night delicacies and activities.

All the Pan dabbas, Dosa bandis, Momo stalls, and ice cream parlors at different check posts in the city started operating again, much to the joy of the Hyderabadis.

These shop owners reported that they have faced immense losses as their food outlets have been shut for months together. Before throwing them open to the public, the shops and the outlets are properly sanitized as per the governmental guidelines, the owners said. 

