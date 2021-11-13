Latest beta adds Macro toggle in Camera app for iPhone 13 Pro

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple’s latest iOS 15.2 beta is making the iPhone 13 Pro’s Macro Mode simple by adding a button to let users turn it on and off.

According to 9to5Mac, after first seeing a disable Auto Macro option with iOS 15.1, now Apple has included a toggle option inside the Camera app with iOS 15.2 beta 2.

The new macro toggle inside the Camera app for the iPhone 13 Pro reportedly went under the radar earlier this week.

Instead of having to dig into settings, then Camera and Auto Macro to disable or enable the feature, there’s now a toggle right in the Camera app.

To get it, users do have to disable the Auto Macro toggle in Camera before the button will show up in iOS 15.2 beta 2.

Users will also need to get close enough to the subject for the Macro toggle to appear but the addition offers a much more seamless experience for using the new mode with the iPhone 13 Pro.

There is also a secondary Auto Macro button under preserve, that users may need to double-check, the report said.

It is possible that the tech giant may clean up the implementation of the Auto Macro settings before its launch, it added.