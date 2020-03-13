Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

A+ A-

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

12:00 p.m.

Australian PM Scott Morrison announces ban on all non-essential gatherings of over 500 people starting from Monday and urges citizens to reconsider foreign travel to limit coronavirus spread.

Also Read Medical officials take steps to contain spread of Coronavirus

11:57 a.m.

Marvel Studios suspends production on “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” after director Destin Daniel Cretton was advised by a doctor to go on self-isolation due to coronavirus concerns.

11:53 a.m.

The CRPF collects the medical test sample of a jawan deployed in Chhattisgarh to check against coronavirus after he reported high fever and cough, officials say.

11:52 a.m.

Australia women’s limited overs tour of South Africa, starting on March 22, is suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Australia says.

11:49 a.m.

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson give a health update from coronavirus quarantine, saying they are taking it “one day at a time”.

11:48 a.m.

A letter petition has been sent to the Delhi High Court seeking urgent measures to contain or prevent coronavirus spread on its premises and all district courts in the national capital.

11:16 a.m.

Paramount Pictures delays the release of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s thriller “A Quiet Place Part II” indefinitely amid coronavirus outbreak.

11:15 a.m.

China reports seven more fatalities due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 3,176, while the new confirmed cases were just eight, as the disease continues to abate across the country.

11:13 a.m.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on the Centre over its response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the Modi government is in a “stupor,” and the economy would be destroyed if a strong action is not taken.

11:11 a.m.

Some unscrupulous elements, who are looking to make a fast buck by selling substandard hand wash products and sanitisers, have come under scanner in Maharashtra by the state’s health regulator.

11:04 a.m.

A Google employee in Bengaluru tests positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and the company asks staff in that office to work from home.

10:57 a.m.

The 19th edition of Tribeca Film Festival has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus scare.

10:57 a.m.

An Italian couple and a Thai national have been admitted to an isolation ward of a government hospital in Kolkata with symptoms of coronavirus infection, health department official says.

10:52 a.m.

The Delhi government orders the shutting of all public swimming pools in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

10:47 a.m.

Investor wealth worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore was wiped off in less than 15 minutes of trade opening, with benchmarks crashing over 10 per cent on mounting fears over coronavirus pandemic.

10:43 a.m.

The CRPF postpones its raising day celebrations planned to be held next week in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

10:34 a.m.

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has been tested for coronavirus infection after he reported illness, and will miss the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday.

10:23 a.m.

None of the passengers who arrived by a Dubai-Pune flight have travelled to any of the seven “high-risk” coronavirus-hit countries in the last few weeks, official says.

10:01 a.m.

Equity benchmark Sensex plummets over 3,200 points and the broader Nifty sank near 8,600 level, hitting their lower circuit limits, in the opening session as coronavirus pandemic-led recession fears fuelled worldwide panic.

9:18 a.m.

All 112 people admitted to an ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi for over a fortnight have tested negative for coronavirus, and are expected to be released on Friday, senior official says.

4:51 a.m.

India is part of a US-led global initiative to share information on integrating science into coronavirus response, according to a White House statement.

3:00 a.m.

The Sindh government in Pakistan announces that all educational institutions will remain closed till May 31 to curb coronavirus spread, and postponed class nine and class 10 annual exams.