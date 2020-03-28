Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.
2:09 p.m.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asks NHAI chief and toll operators across national highways to ensure food and water support to migrant workers.
2:02 p.m.
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says the city government has started distributing ration for the next month in the wake of the 21-day lockdown.
1:56 p.m.
Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh says the state will create special facilities for coronavirus treatment.
1:49 p.m.
Centre tells states and UTs to take action in maintaining hygiene in jails and in handling prisoners.
1:48 p.m.
UP govt arranges 1,000 buses for stranded migrant workers.
1:46 p.m.
Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as the country’s Punjab province emerges as new epicentre.
1:34 p.m.
Six more people test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat as the state’s count rises to 53.
1:24 p.m.
The Indian railways manufactures prototype of isolation ward in non-AC train coaches.
1:23 p.m.
The government says it is working to ensure critical coal supplies during the lockdown.
1:21 p.m.
A 10th standard student of a government school in Kasaragod in Kerala tests positive for COVID-19 along with her father.
1:15 p.m.
Australia tightens enforcement of social distancing rules as death toll in the country reaches 14.
12:46 p.m.
Kerala reports first COVID-19 casualty after a 69-year-old man died at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.
12:43 p.m.
Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 40.
12:27 p.m.
India’s response to COVID-19 has been pre-emptive, pro-active, and graded, the government says.
12:25 p.m.
Two IFS probationers being treated for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand look on way to recovery, while one was discharged from hospital on Friday after testing negative twice, official says.
12:06 p.m.
China’s coronavirus epicentre Hubei province will resume domestic flight operations from Sunday, officials say.
11:56 a.m.
Developing a vaccine and laying out the strategy to deliver it to every citizen in the world is crucial to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, a logistics expert says.
11:54 a.m.
Restrictions continue in Kashmir as police book several people for organising Friday prayers.
11:40 a.m.
Forty five people are detained in Manipur for violating lockdown orders.
11:36 a.m.
Door-to-door delivery of essentials in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur town will extent to other urban and municipal areas of the district, official says.
11:27 a.m.
The Indian Navy’s aircraft carries samples of suspected COVID-19 patients from Goa to Pune-based NIV for testing.
11:22 a.m.
Mother Dairy doubles supply of fruits and vegetables to over 300 tonne a day in Delhi-NCR amid lockdown.
11:09 a.m.
A man in Himachal Pradesh who tested positive for COVID-19 recovered, official says.
10:53 a.m.
Coronavirus cases rise to 873 in India as death toll climbs to 19.
10:50 a.m.
Six more people test positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, as number of cases rises to 53 in the state.
10:26 a.m.
Hyundai Motor’s CSR arm says it is ordering advanced testing kits for coronavirus from Korea.
10:06 a.m.
US President Donald Trump advises American kids to sit back, behave, wash hands and be proud of the country.
10:00 a.m.
Insofys software engineer who gave a call to the public to sneeze in public to spread the coronavirus has been sacked, the company says.
9:35 a.m.
With six more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state goes up to 159, officials say.
8:17 a.m.
China reports three deaths and 54 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.
7:35 a.m.
President Donald Trump says the US is ready to supply ventilators to countries in need.
3:54 a.m.
The US announces USD 174 million aid to 64 countries including USD 2.9 million to India.
2:26 a.m.
US President Donald Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to force auto giant General Motors to produce ventilators for severely ill COVID-19 patients.
