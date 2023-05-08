Latest updates on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2, don’t miss!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who has given two consecutive box office hits recently interacted with his fans via virtual chat. The actor in his conversation spoke about one of his superhit films ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and said that the film would make a good sequel.

Ranbir Kapoor, who has proved that he can fit any character is still known for nailing the romantic roles in any film among his fans. The actor revealed that his friend and director Ayan Mukerji even had a ‘nice story’ for the sequel, but he got busy with their film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Ranbir further said how he thinks the plot of the film’s sequel could be. He said the story could be ’10 years forward’, showing where Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi are in their lives. Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani was released in 2013. The film features Ranbir with Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.

Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Bunny, Deepika was seen as Naina and Aditya and Kalki as Aditi and Avi, respectively. The film showed how love and friendship are important and can make one achieve a dream if friends and soulmates support him.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “I think Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel… Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years. I think the story will be 10 years forward where Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi, where they are in their lives. I think it’ll be quite interesting and nice to explore those characters.”

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is one of the most loved romantic films still and was produced by Karan Johar and Hiroo Johar. Ranbir Kapoor had earlier in 2018, also talked about the sequel of the film. He said that time in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, “Ayan is on the journey to make Brahmastra, which is very time-consuming. But we have often spoken about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2. He also has an idea for it and he seldom says we should have just done that it would be an easier film. More easier than Brahmastra, because he is going quite crazy, making this film. You never know. Maybe between Brahmastra Part 1 and 2, we get a window of six months.”

Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which turned out to be a box-office hit. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and it might release in August this year.