Latur lockdown: Marriage functions with max 10 people allowed

Aurangabad: Amid easing of restrictions in the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak in non-containment areas, the authorities in Latur in Maharashtra have allowed marriage functions to go ahead with maximum attendance of 10 people.

In a letter, Latur Collector G Shreekant stated that the 10 people include the bride and groom, and all those who take part must be residents of the district.

The function must be held in a house and social distancing norms must be followed strictly, he said, adding that the respective tehsildar will ensure all these directives are followed.

Latur is over 290 kilometres from Aurangabad.

Source: PTI

