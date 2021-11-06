Launch Dalit Bandhu like schemes for minorities: Hanumantha Rao to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress Unit has demanded to the state government to introduce a scheme on the lines of Dalit Bandhu for the minorities and other castes.

Speaking to the media personnel at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Hanumantha Rao said concerns are being raised among the Dalits regarding the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme after the defeat of the TRS party in the Huzarabad bypoll.

He added that K.Chandrashekhar Rao in order to appease the Dalits started the Dalit Bandhu scheme as a pilot project in the poll-bound Huzarabad.

Rao said that the state government should hold consultations with the opposition parties regarding the implementation of welfare programmes and fulfil its promises made during the elections.

He claimed that the public no longer believes in the promises made during the elections. He added that the Chief Minister should hold an all-party meeting regarding the implementation of promises made during the elections at the Pragathi Bhavan. Rao said that if the promises made to the public are not fulfilled then the TRS party will certainly face defeat in 2023. He advised Etala Rajender to work for the benefit of the farmers.