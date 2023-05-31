Launch date of Allu Arjun’s theatre in Ameerpet, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s Icon Star, Allu Arjun, is set to make a remarkable venture into the theatre business in an exciting development. Arjun, known for his charismatic screen presence and massive fan base, has ventured into multiplex ownership in collaboration with Asian Cinemas. The theatre is being built at the busy Ameerpet junction, where the Satyam theatre used to be. As the theatre’s opening date approaches, excitement among fans and industry insiders grows.

Asian Cinemas and Allu Arjun new venture, #AAACinemas coming soon.



AAA Cinemas Creative at Asian Group Corporate Office.💥#Pushpa #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/NuFlEEGNDd — AlluArjunHD™🪓 (@AlluArjun_HD) September 17, 2021

According to the latest reports, the multiplex’s grand opening is imminent, and it will kick off in grand style on June 16th with the release of Prabhas’ highly anticipated film, Adipurush. The collaboration of two powerful actors has only heightened the excitement surrounding the multiplex.

A stunning statue of Allu Arjun will be placed at the multiplex’s entrance to pay tribute to his significant contribution to the Telugu film industry. Furthermore, the multiplex will feature an impressive display of over 100 LED screens strategically placed throughout the premises on launch day, ensuring an immersive and unforgettable movie experience.

The AAA (Asian Allu Arjun) Cinemas multiplex aims to reinvent the movie-going experience for Telugu moviegoers. Fans are eagerly awaiting the success of AAA Cinemas and the exceptional cinematic journey it promises to offer as Allu Arjun embarks on this new venture.

Tollywood actors are expanding their horizons beyond acting by exploring new avenues every day. Allu Arjun’s foray into the theatre industry illustrates his vision and entrepreneurial spirit. As the countdown to the grand opening of AAA Cinemas begins, excitement among moviegoers grows as they anticipate the unparalleled entertainment that awaits them.