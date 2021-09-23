Online delivery service for NRIs: Website to be launched on Friday

Hyderabad: A service website nribuz.com will be launched at Surana Auditorium Telangana Chamber of Commerce at 3 p.m. on September 24, 2021.

The company will provide service to Hyderabadi NRIs. It will bring them closer to their family members. They will be able to send any products to their families and friends.

NRIs can also avail criminal and civil legal services through www.nribuz.com.

The founder of the company is Ahmed Shah Kohi.

The chief guests of the website launch event will be Managing Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and Fazal ur Rehamn Kurram.

At the event, Irfan Qureshi of Telangana overseas association, chairman of Telangana overseas association Irfan Qurashi, president of Telangana overseas association Ahmed Shah Kohi and many other dignitaries and NRIs will be present at the event.

All are welcome at the event. For enquirer please contact cell phone number +91 98850 68389