Lavanya Trpathi is a ‘drama queen’!

By News Desk 1Published: 29th September 2020 6:09 am IST
Lavanya Trpathi is a 'drama queen'!

Mumbai, Sep 28 : South actress Lavanya Tripathi has tagged herself as a drama queen. In a couple of new Instagram pictures, the actress is seen posing with her dog at her home gym.

“Drama queens!” Lavanya captioned the image, tagging the caption #puppylove.

Lavanya rose to fame with roles in films like “Doosukeltha”, “Bramman” and “Bhale Bhale Magadivoy”, “Srirastu Subhamastu”, “Yuddham Sharanam” and “Antariksham 9000 KMPH”.

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film, “A1 Express”, co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film “Natpe Thunai”, is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Absence of Malinga an opportunity for others to step up: Rohit
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 29th September 2020 6:09 am IST
Back to top button