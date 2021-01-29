Laverne Cox reveals she has found love

By IANS|   Published: 29th January 2021 5:52 am IST
Laverne Cox reveals she has found love

Los Angeles, Jan 29 : Actress Laverne Cox, who is known for her role on the popular show Orange Is The New Black, said she is back in the dating business and has found love.

Laverne spoke on the Ellen DeGeneres show, shooting remotely, Eonline.com reported.

“Laverne is in love again. It feels amazing,” she shared with Ellen DeGeneres and “Love is an incredible thing. It’s literally this chemical thing that’s awesome.”

While the actress did not reveal the identity of her boyfriend, she is clearly smitten by him.

“He’s a really great guy. I didn’t expect it. I thought he was just gonna be this hot dude I was gonna be hanging out with and then it just kind of happened,” Laverne said.

READ:  647 Indonesian medical workers die of Covid-19

The actress added: “We’ve been hanging out for six months and we went really slowly… The word ‘love’ just sort of happened around November/December.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 29th January 2021 5:52 am IST
Back to top button