Law Society of AMU, IIAM to organize virtual conference on ADR

New Delhi: The Law Society, Faculty of Law, AMU, Aligarh and Indian Institute of Arbitration and Mediation Center, New Delhi are going to organize an International Virtual Conference on July 13, 2020.

The conference will be inaugurated by Prof. Tariq Mansoor, Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University.

The conference will cover topic of “Globalization of Justice through ADR” and the speakers in the conference are Jeff Kichaven, Mediator from Los Angeles, USA, Prof. Gustavo Milaré Almeida, Attorney, Arbitrator and Mediator, Brazil, Mr. Fahmi Shahab, Director, PMN Mediation Center from Indonesia, Ms. Iram Majid, Director, IIAM, New Delhi.

Those are interested to take part in the conference can register here. The conference will start at 11 am on July 13, 2020 and e-certificates will be provided to every participant.

Meeting Link (Google Meet): meet.google.com/mwa-ftqx-qkw

Abdullah Samdani, Secretary, Law Society has requested the members who are participating in the conference to:

Join the conference at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. Keep your microphone muted during the conference. Look for the place where you will get the best Network/ Wi-Fi signal strength in your presence. Participants can text questions in the chat box and no one shall be allowed to ask questions to the Speakers during the ongoing session. Attend the full session. Don’t leave the session in between. Leave the meeting by yourselves immediately after the session is over and the speaker has left.