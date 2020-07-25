Law Society of AMU, MBC organizes international virtual conference

Aligarh: Law Society, Faculty of Law, AMU, Aligarh and MBC Management Consultants, Switzerland are going to organize an International Virtual Conference. The top of the conference is “Civil Society and Contemporary Legal Issues”

The inauguration will be done by Prof. Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor, AMU. Distinguished speakers are Dr. Mario Boris Curatolo, CEO, MBC Management Consultants, Switzerland, Dr. Shad Ahmad Khan, Chair, Staff Professional Development, CoB, University of Buraimi, Oman, Mr. Ermal Bino, International University of Struga, Republic of North Macedonia and Dr. Ferdinand Epic, Chair, Quality Assurance, CoB, University of Buraimi, Oman.

The Conference Director is Prof. Shakeel Ahmed Samdani, Dean, Faculty of Law and President, Law Society, AMU

E-certificates will be provided to every participant.

Registration

The registration can be done online (click here for registration)

The conference is scheduled to be held on 25th July 2020 at 3 pm (IST).

The meeting link (Google Meet) is https://meet.google.com/qvf-swkk-ffi

Do’s and Don’ts

Abdullah Samdani, Secretary, Law Society, requested participants to:

Join the conference at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. Keep their microphone muted during the conference. Look for the place where Network/ Wi-Fi signal strength is best. Participants can text questions in the chatbox and no one shall be allowed to ask questions to the Speakers during the ongoing session. Attend the full session. Don’t leave the session in between. Leave the meeting by yourselves immediately after the session is over and the speaker has left.