Laws framed by legislators, not courts: Sidhu on farmers’ stir

Chandigarh, Jan 13 : Taking up the cause of the farmers who are protesting against the three contentious agricultural laws, Congress leader and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Wednesday that in a democracy, laws are framed by elected representatives, and not by the courts.

“In a democracy, laws are made by elected representatives of the people, not by the honourable courts or committees… Any mediation, debate or discussion should have happened among the farmers and the Parliament,” Sidhu said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said: “Justice? — you get justice in the next world, in this world you have the laws! The more laws the less justice.”

Sidhu’s assertions came a day after the farmers’ unions in a joint statement said the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the three Central farm laws as an interim measure, which is a welcome step, but not a solution.

The statement was issued by Darshan Pal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of the farmers’ unions spearheading the protest against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September last year.

The apex court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of all the three farm laws and also formed a committee comprising mostly agriculturists to hear the grievances of the farmers’ unions against the farm laws.

“The farmers’ unions did not ask for this solution, given the fact that the implementation of the farm laws can be reinstated anytime. The government must repeal the laws and it must understand that the farmers and the people of India are opposed to the laws,” the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.