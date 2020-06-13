In-laws harassment claims woman and baby’s life

Hyderabad: Crime against women is on the rise in the city.

In one such a crime, a 20-year-old woman and her new born died in Keshavgiri area of Chandryangutta due to in-laws harassments.

On June 10, she registered a case in Chandryangutta PS against her husband and mother-in-law, that they were harassing her since two months.

According to a report, the victim was married in 2019 and on June 10, 2020 her husband and mother in-law beat her. After which she received some injuries and shifted to Osmania General Hospital. She has been treated there as outpatient.

According to the police officials, the woman was pregnant and during delivery, she and her baby died in the hospital.

Police booked her husband and mother-in-law under section 270/2020, 498A and 304B of IPC.

