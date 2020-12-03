Lawyer, associate held with 84 kg of marijuana in capital

New Delhi, Dec 4 : The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch early on Thursday arrested two members of a drug cartel, including a Uttar Pradesh lawyer, and seized a total of 84 kg marijuana from them.

The accused have been identified as Aligarh lawyer Dinesh Kumar and Sachin, a resident of UP’s Bulandshahr.

A police team laid a trap in the intervening night of December 2 and 3, near the Ring Road bypass, under the Geeta Colony flyover road and apprehended the two.

A senior police officer said that Dinesh Kumar, 47, who practices in Aligarh, was arrested in 2019 for supplying arms to other accused persons in a robbery in Gurugram.

“He came under debt during the procedure of the case and came in contact with some persons supplying contraband in Delhi and NCR. To earn quick money, he started to procure contraband from Odisha and selling it to local purchasers with a profit of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per kg,” he said.

Sachin, 25, worked on his agricultural land in his home village and also ran a small grocery shop there. Addicted to smoking marijuana, he came in contact with Dinesh Kumar and to earn quick money, started to work with him to supply marijuana locally.

