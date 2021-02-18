Three arrested in connection with lawyer couple murder case

Hyderabad: The Ramagundam police on Thursday nabbed three culprits allegedly involved in day light murder of an advocate couple Vaman Rao and Nagamani at Ramagiri area in Peddapally district on Wednesday.

According to information the police investigating the case have arrested three accused including, Kunta Srinivas a local TRS leader, Akkapaka Kumar.

The investigators have seized the car and lethal weapons used in committing crime have also been seized. The Inspector General of Police North Zone Y Nagi Reddy addressing a press conference said that the police have gathered crucial evidence against the assailants.

He said that the prime accused Kunta Srinivas bore a grudge against the lawyer Vaman Rao and his wife since both were acting as a stumbling block in each and every acivity by filing court and police cases.

Srinivas allegedly conspired to eliminate the lawyer couple and accordingly he planned the murder. The car driver of Lawyer Satish is the eye-witness in the case.

The police also informed that further investigation is underway and the accused will be taken into police custody for further interrogation.