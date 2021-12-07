Lawyer files complaint against JNUSU over Babri Masjid protest march

New Delhi: A Delhi-based lawyer on Tuesday filed a police complaint against Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) over organising an event and protest march demanding reconstruction of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The complaint contended that on Monday a show was organised at the campus in which a movie based on the Babri Masjid demolition was shown even after the JNU administration did not allow that movie show.

The leaders of the student’s union Aishe Ghosh, the JNUSU president said that after Babri Masjid, the next target of the BJP is Kashi and they (BJP) have started working on it. Saket Moon, vice president of the JNUSU said: “…. that with the reconstruction of the Babri Masjid justice will be delivered”.

These statements clearly indicate the intention of the organisers that with this protest, they want to provoke and instigate people against the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after Supreme court Judgment, the plea stated.

“While the process of reconstruction of Ram Mandir has been carried forward by the order of the Supreme court, such an event organised to protest in demand of reconstruction of Babri Masjid clearly questions the judgment of the highest court of India.

“Not only it condemns the court’s judgment but also questions the secular nature of our Constitution which is the foundation of the judiciary system of the country.

“At the same time, it further adds up fuel to the fire which is about to extinguish with the court’s judgment and its acceptance by the citizens of this country,” it said.

On one end, it is instigating the Muslim community against the judgment regarding the reconstruction of Ram Mandir while on the other end, it is provoking equal distress among the Hindu people who are looking forward to the reconstruction of Ram Mandir after prolonged years of judgment passed by the apex court, the plea said.

Such protests are an attempt to create and provoke communal disharmony and national discord among the masses, it stated.

The complaint filed with CP Delhi Police sought to take action under sections 121,124A,153,153A, 298, and 505 of I.P.C. for organising event and making instigating and provoking statements for the reconstruction of Babri Masjid at Ayodhya.