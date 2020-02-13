Lawyer injured in Lucknow court bomb attack

A+ A-

Lucknow: A bomb explosion took place at a Lucknow court on Thursday, leaving one persons seriously injured while two others suffered minor injuries.

The explosion took place in the Lucknow Collectorate near the District Magistrate’s office.

According to sources, the bomb attack was a result of a dispute between two groups of lawyers.

The bomb blast is believed to be an attempt to attack a lawyer present in the court.

Sanjeev Lodhi, joint secretary of the Lucknow bar association, claimed he was the target.

Lodhi, who is the Lucknow Bar Association joint secretary, claimed that he was the target of the attack because he has been complaining about a few judicial officers.

He said about 10 people hurled crude bombs outside his chamber in which he and two other lawyers were injured.

“One bomb exploded but the other two did not unexplode,” he said

Bomb disposal and dog squads reached the site and recovered the live bombs.

The police have identified the bomber as one Jeetu Yadav. The bomb used was a crude ones.

Last month, lawyers had struck work in protest against the recent attacks on them in the state.

The Allahabad High Court had also directed the state government to make proper security arrangements for the court and the lawyers.