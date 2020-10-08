Lawyer of Rhea Chakraborty reveals how actress spent time in jail

Mumbai: Lawyer of Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Maneshinde revealed how the actress had spent time in jail. He said that Rhea used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her inmates.

Rhea Chakraborty spent jail period as commoner

Maneshinde said that because of coronavirus pandemic, the actress could not get home food. She lived in jail as commoner, claimed the lawyer.

On Wednesday, Rhea Chakraborty walked out of the Byculla Jail after spending 28 days in custody.

However, her brother Showik and drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar were refused bail.

Welcoming the court order, her lawyer said “truth and justice have prevailed” and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Kotwal”.

Celebrities express happiness

After the release of Rhea Chakraborty, many celebrities expressed happiness.

“Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY,” filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted.



Actress Taapsee Pannu hoped Rhea’s time in jail “has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas”.

“Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her. Life is Unfair but at least it’s not over as yet,” she added.

Actor Farhan Akhtar took a dig at the news anchors who reported against Rhea.



“Any shrill anchors apologising for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn’t think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they’re notorious for that,” he wrote on Twitter.