Lawyer shot dead inside court campus in Uttar Pradesh

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 18th October 2021 1:39 pm IST
Shahjahanpur: In a frightening replay of the Delhi court incident, a lawyer was shot dead inside the Shahjahanpur civil court on Monday.

The incident took place on the third floor of the court and the lawyer, Bhupendra Pratap Singh, was shot dead by a country-made firearm.

The Sadar police that reached the spot soon after the incident have recovered the firearm.

The motive behind the crime is not yet known, but local lawyers said that it could be related to rivalry in cases being handled by the lawyer.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further details are awaited.

