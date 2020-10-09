Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kiara’s perfect blend of fun and fear

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar and actress Kiara Advani‘s most awaited film Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on the OTT platform this Diwali on November 9. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the film, the makers of Akshay-Kiara starrer unveiled the Laxmmi Bomb trailer on Friday which shows that the movie is going to be a perfect blend of both fun and fear.

Laxmmi Bomb trailer

The makers of the movie including Akshay Kumar took to social media and shared the trailer. In the horror-comedy, the actor will be seen playing the role of a transgender.

As the Laxmmi Bomb trailer opens, Akshay and Kiara visit her parents home. Her mother is particularly afraid of shadows and Akshay does his best to rid her of the fear. His equation with his father-in-law is, at best, uncomfortable. Matters start to go out of hand when Akshay’s behaviour slowly begins to change and he acquires a feminine trait. His character doesn’t believe in ghosts and at the very onset he had declared that ‘jis dinn mere saamne bhoot aya nah, main chudiyan pehen lunga’.

Watch the Laxmmi Bomb trailer below:

Well, by looking at the Laxmmi Bomb trailer, we can surely say our Diwali will be a sure shot entertainer for us. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is produced by Cape Of Good Films, Tusshar Kapoor, Fox Star Studios and Shabinaa Khan. It will stream from November 9 on Disney + Hotstar.

Ahead of the release of the trailer, Akshay tweeted on Thursday, “Hassoge, darroge aur apne ghar valo ke sath milkar kal sab se bada dhamaka dekhoge! Watch #LaxmmiBomb Trailer coming out tomorrow!”

Laxmmi Bomb has been confirmed for release in theatres in various countries including Australia, New Zealand and UAE on November 9. Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil blockbuster “Muni 2: Kanchana”.

This is the first time that Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying a transgender in a film. Talking about his role, the actor had said, “In 30 years, this is the most mentally intensive role. Never experienced it before. Credit for it goes to Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of me which I didn’t know existed. It was different from my other characters. Iska bolna, chalna action reaction maine kabhi portray nahi kiya,” The actor had said at a virtual press conference, adding that “Laxmmi Bomb” has made him “more sensitive about gender equality”