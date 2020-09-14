Layout Regularisation Scheme: Govt earns over 8.39 crore on Sunday

By Nihad Amani Updated: 14th September 2020 8:27 am IST
Government degree colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: On Sunday alone the government collected earning over Rs 8.39 crore over the new Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) across the State. Within the ten days of the scheme imposed the government received over 82,584 property applications.

As on September 13, a total of 82,584 applications were received including 19,902 applications in municipal corporations, 35,092 applications in municipalities, and another 27,590 applications in gram panchayats.

Similarly, the advance payments amounting to Rs 8.39 crore included Rs 2 crore in municipal corporations, Rs 3.54 crore in municipalities, and Rs 2.84 crore in gram panchayats respectively.

However, the officials are expecting at least a lakh more applications before the October 15 deadline.

Furthermore, the applicants have been charged with Rs 1,000 registration fees in the case of individuals and Rs 10,000 in the case of layout developers.

Accordingly, the State exchequer received Rs 8.39 crore as registration fee and also an advance amount. Upon getting approved, the applicants should pay all the prescribed charges before January 31, 2021.

