LB Nagar MLA Sudhir Reddy, kin tested positive

Hyderabad: TRS MLA from LB Nagar segment Sudhir Reddy and his family members were tested positive for Corona, according to information.

Sudhir Reddy wife, two sons and a cook were reportedly tested positive. Several leaders of the TRS and other parties are falling victims to corona positive and recovered so far in the state of Telangana.

The MLA who has been active in development programs for quite some time in LB Nagar segment is infected with the Covid-19. The doctors conducted tests and found them to have infected with the corona.

With this the doctors conducted similar tests to MLA family members, drivers and gunmen and staff. The doctors suggested home isolation for them.

Sudhir Reddy and family members are now under monitor by the doctors. They are likely to be recovered soon as bring treated for the Corona.

The state is witnessing steep rise in positive cases with reverse migration of people from Hyderabad to villages and districts.

Total positive cases reached 77,513 and 615 deaths, recovered and active cases are 54330, and 22568 respectively.