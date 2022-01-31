LB Nagar underpass bridge to be open for public from February

Hyderabad: Motorists will soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief as the important Vehicular Under Pass (VUP) at the congested LB Nagar intersection, built under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), will open to the public in February of this year.

Approximately 90% of the work on the Right Hand Side (RHS) underpass has been successfully completed, with the remaining work is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

LB Nagar is one of the most significant crossroads in Hyderabad city because it handles huge traffic from Warangal and Nalgonda districts. It is precisely for that reason an underpass and flyover construction is taking place at LB Nagar as part of the SRDP.

The cost of constructing the underpass is projected to be 14.87 crores. The corridor is approximately 490 metres long. The length of the box part is approximately 72.50 metres, whereas the length of the approaches (RE wall) is around 417.50 metres.

The total width is approximately 12.875 metres. In May 2020, the LB Nagar Left Hand Side (LHS) underpass was finished and opened to traffic. It is a three-lane, one-way carriageway.

From Uppal to Owaisi Junction, it will be rendered signal-free to ensure smooth traffic movement. The GHMC is aiming to improve the city’s road network by constructing grade separators, underpasses, flyovers, RuBs, and RoBs to make traffic flow more smoothly.

The Tukaram Gate Railway under Bridge is almost finished and will open to traffic in February, while the Bahadarpura flyover will open in March.