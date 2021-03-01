Leach doesn’t criticise pitches, but wants Tests to last longer

By Khurram Habib

Ahmedabad, March 1 : The England cricket team has refrained from criticising the pitches at all even though the surfaces over the two Tests have aided turn from the first session of the first day of matches. On Monday, left-arm spinner Jack Leach too refrained from criticising it but said as a fan he would want a Test match to last for at least more than two days.

The day-night third Test, played with the pink ball, ended inside two days.

“I think the thing I will say as a cricket fan, if I were watching cricket I would definitely want [Test cricket] to go longer than two days. I think Test match should be going longer than two days. That is my only view. Whether that comes to the pitch, skills or whatever,” Leach told the media here on Monday.

Neither England captain Joe Root nor the coaching staff have spoken against the wicket and instead have given credit to the Indian players.

On Monday, one of India’s most experienced curators, Dhiraj Parsana acknowledged England team’s professionalism for not criticising the wicket and instead admitting their own weakness in playing spin bowling.

Leach too said that due credit needs to be given to India.

“I don’t really have too much to say about the pitch. You know we got outplayed in those conditions… Their spinners bowled really, very, very well. I don’t think we should take anything away from them by sort of saying bad things about the wicket. They played very well. We need to learn from that and put things right in fourth Test,” said the 29-year-old left-arm spinner.

“I don’t have any issue with the pitch from playing point of view, want to make as much impact as possible. [Discussing the pitch is] Distraction for me,” he added.

Leach, who has taken 16 wickets in the series so far, with three four-wicket hauls, said that the red ball in the fourth Test will be a little more consistent than the pink ball.

“The pink skidded more than the red one did. Under lights and in the day as well. Maybe it will be a little bit more consistent in how it reacts off the wicket. But we will have to wait and see.”

