Leaders across political divide condole death of Ajit Jogi

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The first chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi breathed his last at a hospital here on Friday. He was 74.

“The first Chief Minister’s health deteriorated at around 1.30 pm today. He suffered from a cardiac arrest. The doctors tried to resuscitate him for around two hours but unfortunately, they were not able to revive him. He breathed his last at 3.30 pm today,” Shree Narayana Hospital, where Jogi was admitted, said in a bulletin.

The son of Ajit Jogi, Amit Jogi tweeted: “20-year-old state Chhattisgarh lost its father today. It is not only me who has lost his father but the entire state. Respectable Ajit Jogi Ji left his 2.5-crore strong family and left for heavenly abode. The anchor of villages and Chhattisgarh’s dearest went far away from us.”

Bihar governor Fagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, and leaders across the political spectrum condoled the demise of Chhattisgarh’s first chief minister Ajit Jogi.

The last rites of Ajit Jogi will be conducted on Saturday in his home district of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, an official said.

