Learn Arabic grammar online

Hyderabad: Good news for people who want to learn Arabic grammar as the classes are being conducted online.

Those who are interested in learning Arabic grammar from the comfort of their homes can attend the class on Zoom.

It is a wonderful opportunity as the students will be able to understand the Holy Quran after the completion of the course.

The classes will be conducted by Izzath Uroosa who is the author of Learning Arabic Language of the Quran. She has a master’s degree in Arabic from the English and Foreign Languages University (formerly Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages). She has been teaching the language for more than two decades.

The classes will be free of cost.

To attend the class, students need to join the zoom meeting (click here). The meeting id and passcode are as follows:

Meeting ID: 845 0130 0287

Passcode: 231880