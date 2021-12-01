Learn C programming language in just 20 days

Hyderabad: Good news for those who are willing to learn the C programming language as Siasat’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre is going to start the course in the evening of December 1, 2021.

The content of the course has been designed in such a manner that the person who does not even know the basics of coding can also learn the programming language in just 20 days.

Who can join the course?

Anyone who wants to start learning coding can join the course. It is one of the important courses for computer science engineering, B.Sc., BCA, and MCA students as C programming is considered as the mother of all programming languages.

No prior knowledge of coding is needed to join the course. During the course, all the concepts needed by the beginner will be covered.

The total duration of the course is 20 days. The fee for the course is Rs. 2000. The timing of the class is 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Daily Monday to Saturday).

Don’t miss the golden opportunity to learn the C language as it not only helps students during their graduation but also improves the chances of their entry into the IT sector.

For more details, one can dial cellphone numbers 9000191481 or 9393876978.