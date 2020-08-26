Learning character building before coding: The Ramayana School is here

New Delhi, Aug 25 : A new EdTech has taken shape, teaching life-skills through Ramayana and other Indian epics in the form of The Ramayana School which marks a new paradigm in online education.

In 4-5 years we have seen the emergence of numerous EdTech companies in India. Renowned EdTech brands are working on gamifying concepts of Maths, Science and English. Another set of EdTechs are working on cracking various kinds of exams. Learning Coding is the hottest new trend among youngsters.

EdTechs are busy catering to the various learning gaps which even the best of private schools are not able to provide.

Founder of The Ramayana School (TRS), Shantanu Gupta, believes a way to fill this gap is by learning our India’s ancient text and scriptures. For this, he has started with decoding the Valmiki Ramayana for children of 7-14 years of age.

As per Gupta, Valmiki Ramayana is a vast treatise in itself, comprising of 6 Kandas (Parts), 645 Sargas (Chapters), and 24,000 shlokas. Each shloka has great learnings and the complete understanding of The Ramayana can enrich humanity, with timeless values.

Shantanu, a home-schooling father, started decoding Ramayana for his son Abhiram and later started offering it to the other kids. During the Covid pandemic it got further traction and by now thousands of children from more than 15 countries have done the two flag-ship courses of The Ramayana School – Leadership Lessons from Ramayana & Global Ramayana Olympiads.

The Ramayana School team is working with more than 25 partners worldwide to reach out to families across the globe.

Invitations from Institutions like the ICCR, Embassy of India in Bangkok, Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU), World NRI Association, British Indian’s Voice, Network Capital etc to conduct Ramayana Leadership sessions, helped TRS to gain ground rapidly.

