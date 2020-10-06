Learning from Kerala’s Onam mistakes, K’taka sticks to low-key plans for Dasara

Mysuru, Oct 5 : In the wake of Mysuru registering a Covid mortality rate of 3.9 per cent which is higher than the global average, Karnataka on Monday decided in-principle to celebrate a simple Dasara this year, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar announced here.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level Dasara preparation meeting with elected representatives here, Sudhakar observed that mistakes committed during Onam in Kerala should not be repeated, hence the state government had decided to organise a simple yet meaningful Dasara.

“Kerala, which had relaxed the protocols during Onam festival is paying for its mistake. For that mistake, Kerala is registering 7,000 – 8,000 cases every day. We need to avoid such a mistake here. That’s the reason for celebrating a simple Dasara this time,” he explained.

The minister further added that the matter will be finalised after due consultations with Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekhar and Health Minister B. Sreeramulu.

He added that the strategy for Dasara should be prepared. “The programme, like Covid-Free Village, should be designed to disinfect 65 wards. Covid control should become the top priority,” he said.

The minister directed that drugs purchased for ILI infections must be monitored by all medicine outlets. “Work on treating and testing senior citizens and patients suffering from other illnesses must be done. 96,000 senior citizens suffering from various ailments should be reverse isolated. Food and other stuff to be provided by the district administration,” he said.

Mysuru Dasara, starting October 17, is a famous 10-day festival with pomp and grandeur and the city celebrates with Mysuru royals. The festival is steeped in religious history of Goddess Chamundeshwari who is believed to have killed the demon Mahishasur.

After his death, the city acquired the name of Mysuru. Devotees built a temple for Chamundeshwari. Today, the festivities begin with the Wadiyar royal couple offering prayers to this goddess, followed by a special Durbar (royal assembly) and many other cultural events. On the 10th day (October 27) of Vijaydashmi, a spectacular procession is held.

But due to the pandemic, the state government has decided to celebrate this grand festival in a low key manner, as a result of this the number of elephants were restricted to five and the procession will take place within the palace premises and not through the main streets of the city. However, the important circles in the city will be illuminated using electric lights for the celebrations.

The procession takes place on the day of Vijayadashami or Dussehra when the 10-day festival culminates.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.