At least 53 journalists in Mumbai test positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI: At least 53 media persons from Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a city civic official said on Monday.

Following a request from the TVJA and Mantralaya & Legislature Reporters Association, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed the BMC to conduct the special screening camp for media persons.

During a special camp organised at the Azad Maidan here on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected swab samples of 171 mediapersons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.

“Out of the 171 media persons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus,” BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale said, adding that most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic at present.

All the media persons found infected with coronavirus will be kept in isolation and a process was underway to find out suitable places to the purpose, he said.

The media persons – who mostly perform field duties – were also given tips to ensure their personal safety in public places, wearing masks, using sanitisers, etc in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Efforts were also on to trace their high and low-risk contacts.

Till Sunday, Mumbai recorded 2,724 coronavirus cases and 132 deaths due to the disease.

In Tamil Nadu, two city-based journalists on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus, more than a month after the first case was reported in the state.

Source: With PTI/IANS inputs

