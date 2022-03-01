Leave Kyiv urgently by any means: Indian embassy in Ukraine to stranded students

New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked the stranded nationals to leave Kyiv immediately by any means as fighting has reached the Ukrainian capital city.

“All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,” Indian embassy said in an advisory.

Advisory to Indians in Kyiv



It is stated that Russian troops have reached Kyiv streets and aerial attacks are to begin.

Early this morning, the embassy stated that the 400 students housed near the embassy since February 24 have successfully left Kyiv by train through Mission’s efforts.

“Ensured movement of more than 1,000 Indian students from Kyiv towards Western borders,” the embassy had stated.

However, a few students were left in Kyiv.

Now the embassy directed all Indian citizens to leave the city on an urgent basis.

On Monday, the Indian embassy in Ukraine had informed stranded nationals that weekend curfew had been lifted in Kyiv and advised them to move towards the railway station.

“All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts,” said the embassy in a statement adding that for students stranded on the left side of Dnipro, there are metros and buses functioning which can be used to move to the train station for onward movement.

Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations.

“We sincerely request all Indian nationals/students to remain calm, peaceful and united,” the embassy stated.

A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviours while at the railway stations.

The embassy stated that stranded citizens could expect delays in trains’ schedule, even cancellation at times and long queues.

Indian students are requested to carry their passports, sufficient cash, ready to eat meals, easy accessible winter clothing and only essential items, to ensure easy mobility.

“Be mindful of your belongings at all times,” the embassy stated.

After the advisory, many students left Kyiv through trains.