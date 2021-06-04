Lebanese army urges Israel to withdraw from ‘occupied’ territories

Beirut: The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) have urged Israel to withdraw from the "occupied" territories.

Beirut: The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) have urged Israel to withdraw from the “occupied” territories including the Shebaa Farms, Kfarchouba Hills and Ghajar village.

LAF’s requests were made on Thursday during a tripartite meeting with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon and the Israel Defense Forces at a UN position in Lebanon’s Ras Al Naqoura, reports Xinhua news agency.

The LAF condemned the Jewish state’s recent actions against unarmed civilians on the border protesting Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, including the killing of a Lebanese man.

Slamming Israel’s “continuous violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty by land, sea and air”, the LAF reaffirmed its commitment to the UN resolutions including Security Council Resolution 1701, which led to the cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel in 2006.