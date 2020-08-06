Lebanese bride in shock after witnessing Beirut explosion

Beirut: A 29-year-old Lebanese bride, Israa Seblani who witnessed Beirut explosion said that she is still in shock.
In the video that went viral on social media, the bride can be seen posing for photographs moments before the explosion sent a devastating blast wave across the capital city of Lebanon.
Fortunately, Seblani received no injuries and continued her wedding celebrations after the explosion.
Although she did not stop the wedding celebrations, the bride was in shock during the entire ceremony.
Lebanese bride shares experience
Sharing her experience, the bride said that she had never listened to such sound before.
As per the report, Seblani, a doctor works in the United States. She came to Beirut three weeks ago for her wedding.
Beirut explosion
Meanwhile, the death toll from the two deadly explosions has increased to 135. The Lebanese cabinet has declared a state of emergency in the capital city for two weeks.
The number of injured persons reached 5,000.
Primary information has revealed that 2,700 tonnes ammonium nitrate stored since 2014 in warehouse No. 12 at the port might have caused the explosions on Tuesday evening.
The cabinet decided to arrest port officials who were aware and involved in the storage of the ammonium nitrate.