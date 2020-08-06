Lebanese bride in shock after witnessing Beirut explosion

Beirut: A 29-year-old Lebanese bride, Israa Seblani who witnessed Beirut explosion said that she is still in shock.

In the video that went viral on social media, the bride can be seen posing for photographs moments before the explosion sent a devastating blast wave across the capital city of Lebanon.

A Lebanese bride posed for photographs moments before a massive warehouse explosion sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut pic.twitter.com/dFTxR9gO8J — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020

Fortunately, Seblani received no injuries and continued her wedding celebrations after the explosion.

Although she did not stop the wedding celebrations, the bride was in shock during the entire ceremony.

Lebanese bride shares experience

Sharing her experience, the bride said that she had never listened to such sound before.

As per the report, Seblani, a doctor works in the United States. She came to Beirut three weeks ago for her wedding.

Beirut explosion

Meanwhile, the death toll from the two deadly explosions has increased to 135. The Lebanese cabinet has declared a state of emergency in the capital city for two weeks.

The number of injured persons reached 5,000.

Beirut: A silo sits in rubble and debris at the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. AP/PTI Photo(AP05-08-2020_000009B)

Beirut: In this drone picture, the destroyed silo sits in rubble and debris after an explosion at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city’s port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. AP/PTI Photo(AP05-08-2020_000042B)

Primary information has revealed that 2,700 tonnes ammonium nitrate stored since 2014 in warehouse No. 12 at the port might have caused the explosions on Tuesday evening.

The cabinet decided to arrest port officials who were aware and involved in the storage of the ammonium nitrate.