Lebanese Foreign Minister tests COVID positive

He is placed under a two-week quarantine

By Mansoor Updated: 9th September 2020 5:19 pm IST
Source:Google

Beirut: Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and been placed under a two-week quarantine regime, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“The result of a PCR test, taken by Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe, is positive. It came after the first one, which he took the day before yesterday [Monday], needed to be confirmed. Since then, the minister has placed under quarantine for a two-week period,” the ministry said in a statement.

Wehbe was appointed as the country’s foreign minister on August 3. On Monday, Wehbe met with the new ambassadors of Canada and Greece to Lebanon at a protocol ceremony to deliver copies of his credentials.

To date, the Lebanese health officials have confirmed 21,324 cases of COVID-19, with 207 fatalities and 6,722 recoveries.

Source: ANI
