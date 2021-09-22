Lebanese man disguises himself as a woman to get fuel

Beirut: A well-known video clip on social media, shows a Lebanese man disguised as a woman, in an attempt to get fuel for his car from a petrol station in the city of Zahle on Sunday.

The video was a result of a local fuel station’s decision to allot a specific day for women to benefit from filling their cars with fuel, in light of the fuel crisis.

In the video, the man is seen in his car, wearing a yellow wig over his head. He also wears women’s clothing, which makes him look exactly like a woman.

مواطن لبناني يتنكر بزي نسائي بعدما خصصت محطة البنزين يوم في الاسبوع للنساء فقط ! pic.twitter.com/Grzr7ujjTt — مشاهير`و`خرابيط! (@_jiif) September 20, 2021

During the conversation that took place between him and the workers at the gas station, the workers discovered that he was a man and not a woman, which prompted everyone in the place to enter into a fit of hysterical laughter. Finally, the man’s car, disguised as a woman, was refueled.

Over the past few months, Lebanon is experiencing the worst economic crisis in its history and is suffering from a stifling fuel crisis, manifested in long queues of cars in front of gas stations.

A few days ago, obstetrician and gynecologist Zaki Suleiman had to use a bicycle in order to reach a hospital in Beirut and complete the process of giving birth to a child, because his car ran out of petrol.

