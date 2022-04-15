Lebanese PM calls on UN, donor countries to increase investment

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th April 2022 3:55 pm IST
Lebanese PM calls on UN, donor countries to increase investment
Lebanese PM Najib Mikati (AP File Photo)

Beirut: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday called on the UN and donor countries to increase their investments in Lebanon amid the current dire crisis.

“I call on the UN, donor countries and local partners to boost investment in Lebanon’s developmental fields, especially in health, education and social coverage which constitute a line of defense for the development of the society and community,” he said, as per the statement from the Council of Ministers.

The Prime Minister made the remarks at the launch ceremony of the UN Strategic Framework (UNSF) in Lebanon for 2022-2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

Mikati praised the transparent partnership between Lebanon and the UN family while emphasising the importance of the strategy at a time when Lebanon is going through multiple crises.

For her part, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Najat Rochdi noted that the priority of the UN is to support the government to put the country on the path of recovery by addressing issues including corruption and the economic crisis.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button