Lebanese PM regrets Saudi decision to expel envoy, ban imports

Saudi Arabia halted in April the import of Lebanese vegetables and fruits after discovering narcotics inside such shipments from Lebanon.

By IANS|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 30th October 2021 4:02 pm IST
Lebanese PM Najib Mikati (AP File Photo)

Beirut: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has expressed his regret at Saudi Arabia’s decision to expel the country’s Ambassador and ban imports after a Minister in Beirut criticised the Riyadh-led coalition’s war in Yemen.

Mikati reiterated his government’s commitment to good relations with Saudi Arabia and called on Arab partners to put the diplomatic crisis behind them, reports Xinhua news agency.

Saudi Arabia on Friday decided to ban all imports from Lebanon and gave the Lebanese ambassador 48 hours to leave the Kingdom, after comments by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi that called the Yemeni Houthi militia’s actions “self-defence” against the Saudi-led coalition.

MS Education Academy

Saudi Arabia halted in April the import of Lebanese vegetables and fruits after discovering narcotics inside such shipments from Lebanon.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Kordahi dismissed claims accusing him of hostility against Saudi Arabia and said “nobody should dictate to Lebanon what it needs to do in terms of keeping a minister in the government or not”.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has refused to bow to Saudi Arabia’s demand for Kordahi’s resignation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button