Lebanese PM urges meeting for all parties to end political deadlock

Beirut: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on all political parties to secure a meeting for the Council of Ministers in a bid to end the political deadlock.

Speaking at a conference held for the launch of an environmental report at the Grand Serail, Mikati on Wednesday urged all parties to cooperate to save Lebanon and restore its prosperity before it is too late, the National News Agency reported.

“We must start right away with the rescue process, waste no more time, and avoid becoming victims of our own actions,” said the Prime Minister.

Mikati’s cabinet did not meet since October 2021, following the insistence of ministers affiliated with Hezbollah and the Amal Movement to hold a discussion on the Beirut port blast case, with the aim of disqualifying Judge Tarek Bitar, whom they accuse of politicising the investigation into the explosion, Xinhua news agency reported.