Lebanon arrests 14 Syrians over illegal entry

The arrests were made in the northern district of Akkar, Xinhua news agency reported.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 3rd October 2021 12:43 pm IST
(Representational Image)

Beirut: Lebanon’s security authorities have arrested a human smuggling network attempting to facilitate the illegal entry of 14 Syrian nationals.

The arrests were made in the northern district of Akkar, Xinhua news agency reported.

The network works on smuggling Syrians between the towns of Chadra and al-Khalsa in Akkar by foot and then transfers them by minibuses to Tripoli and Beirut.

MS Education Academy

The network’s members and Syrian nationals were both arrested and will be subjected to further investigation and other legal procedures.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button