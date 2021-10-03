Lebanon arrests 14 Syrians over illegal entry

Beirut: Lebanon’s security authorities have arrested a human smuggling network attempting to facilitate the illegal entry of 14 Syrian nationals.

The arrests were made in the northern district of Akkar, Xinhua news agency reported.

The network works on smuggling Syrians between the towns of Chadra and al-Khalsa in Akkar by foot and then transfers them by minibuses to Tripoli and Beirut.

The network’s members and Syrian nationals were both arrested and will be subjected to further investigation and other legal procedures.