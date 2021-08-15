Lebanon: Atleast 20 people dead in fuel tanker blast

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 15th August 2021 9:17 am IST
Representative Image

Beirut: At least 20 people have died and 7 got injured due to a fuel tanker blast in the northwestern Lebanese Akkar District, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Sunday.

“UPDATE: our teams have transported 20 dead bodies and more than 7 injured from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area,” Lebanese Red Cross tweeted.

A fuel tank explosion happened in Lebanon early Sunday morning. The blast occurred in the northern region of Akkar. The victims were rushed to local hospitals. More information is awaited. 

