Lebanon keen to resume indirect border demarcation talks with Israel

Beirut: Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that his country is keen to resume indirect negotiations with Israel for the demarcation of maritime borders, an official statement said here.

On Wednesday, Aoun renewed Lebanon’s commitment to implementing UN Resolution 1701 in all aspects and upholding its rights to its waters and natural resources, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This is why we expressed our objection to the Security Council and the UN over Israel’s recent signing of contracts to start oil and gas exploration with an American company, as this step contradicts the path of indirect negotiations which requires freezing all exploration-related work in disputed areas, awaiting a resolution between the two countries,” the statement quoted Aoun as saying.

The President’s remarks came during his meeting with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka to discuss the new cabinet’s priorities in the near future.

Wronecka told Aoun that the UN Security Council will convene on November 9 which will give Lebanon a chance to raise its concerns.

Lebanon and Israel have border disputes both on sea and land.

The neighbouring countries, mediated by the US, conducted a round of talks to demarcate the maritime borders in October 2020.

But it was later suspended.