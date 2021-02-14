Lebanon launches Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Beirut, Feb 15 : Lebanon launched its vaccination campaign against Covid-19, starting with employees in the health sector, after receiving 28,500 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines on Saturday, LBCI local TV channel reported.

The vaccination campaign started in three centers in the country including the American University of Beirut Medical Center, El Roum Hospital and Rafic Hariri University Hospital (RHUH) which was the first hospital to treat Covid-19 patients in the country, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab visited on Sunday the RHUH and he saluted the doctors and nurses who sacrificed their lives to save Covid-19 patients.

Lebanon’s number of Covid-19 infections has reached 336,992 cases while the death toll stands at 3,961.

