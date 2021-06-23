Lebanon: Car collision near gas station kills mother, 4 daughters 



Beirut: A tragic car collision at a gas station killed a Lebanese mother and her four daughters who were on their way to the airport to receive their father, who was returning home after a long time.

Lebanese media reported that the accident occurred on Saadiyat road towards the capital on Monday evening.

The accident reportedly occurred when the family’s car collided with a long line of cars at a gas station after the driver did not see in time, as the area was in complete darkness due to a power outage.

Lebanon is going through an economic crisis that has affected many services. Fuel has become a scarce commodity, and queues at fuel stations are no longer an uncommon sight.

The victims identified as Fatima Koubeissi, her twins Tia and Lia, 4, and her two other daughters Aya, 13, and Zahra, 17. Another relative, Hussein Zein, 22, who was driving their car, died of injuries on Tuesday.

Their funeral will be held on Thursday in their eastern hometown in southern Lebanon.

الوكالة الوطنية: بسبب عدم تمكن وصول والد عائلة ضحايا حادث #الجية غدا إلى #بيروت قادما من #ليبيريا نتيجة تبديل مواعيد الطائرة، سيؤجل تشييع جثامين الفقيدة فاطمة قبيسي وبناتها إلى يوم غد الخميس في بلدة #الشرقية. pic.twitter.com/XLd28lJMo6 — nbnlebanon (@nbntweets) June 23, 2021

Imad Huwaili, the bereaved husband and father, was reported to have been coming to Lebanon from Liberia to treat malaria before the horrific incident occurred, four months after he was expelled from his country due to the economic crisis.

Monday was considered a “dark day for Lebanon” as a result of the incident, which many blame on the authorities for the chaos that has become common on Lebanese streets leading to gas stations.

Social media in Lebanon was also flooded with pictures of the family and people expressing condolences.

ضريبة البحث عن مادة البنزين كانت قاسية على قريتنا #الشرقية

فقد أمٍّ وبناتها الأربعة وإصابة خطرة للشاب حسين زين .



برقبة كل متسبب بهذه المعاناة اليومية !!



الوالد الباحث عن لقمة العيش في الخارج كان في طريقه عائدا إلى لبنان بعد غدٍ لتلقي العلاج ايضا بعد اصابته بمرض الملاريا !! pic.twitter.com/uM941ml4nz — علي شعيب || Ali Shoeib 🇱🇧 (@alishoeib1970) June 21, 2021

الله يصبر الاب المفجوع عماد حويلي. فاطمة قبيسي الزوجة وبناتها الاربعة :زهراء-اية-ليا-تيا- قضوا جميعهم في حادث سير على طريق السعديات بإتجاه بيروت. #لبنان_حزين pic.twitter.com/fxb23DWBeN — Faysal Abdelsaterفيصل عبد الساتر (@faysalabdlsater) June 22, 2021