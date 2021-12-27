Lebanon to hold parliamentary elections on May 15: Interior Minister

Beirut: Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Monday that parliamentary elections in the country will be held on May 15, while nationals living abroad will be able to cast their votes on May 6 or 8.

“I have signed a decree concerning the House of Representatives elections with following dates: elections of the territory of Lebanon will be held on May 15, 2022. Employees engaged in the elections process can cast their votes on May 12, 2022,” Mawlawi posted on Twitter.

إن توقيع مشروع مرسوم دعوة الهيئات الناخبة من قبل وزير الداخلية والبلديات وإحالته الى رئاسة مجلس الوزراء، يعكس جدية وزارة الداخلية والحكومة اللبنانية لإجراء الانتخابات النيابية في مواعيدها الدستورية، وذلك التزاما بما جاء في بيانها الوزاري وما تعهدت به أمام المجتمعين المحلي والدولي — Bassam Mawlawi (@MawlawiBassam) December 27, 2021

Mawlawi added that Lebanese nationals living abroad can cast their votes on Friday, May 6, 2022, or on Sunday, May 8, 2022, depending on which of these two days are weekdays in specific country of residence.