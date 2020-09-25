Lebanon to tackle illegal crossing problems: President

By News Desk 1Published: 25th September 2020 7:24 am IST
Lebanon to tackle illegal crossing problems: President

Beirut, Sep 25 : Lebanese President Michel Aoun urged Lebanon’s state security to take proper measures against illegally human smugglers by sea to other countries, a statement by the Lebanese Presidency reported.

“We should fight against networks that organise illegal trips by sea and expose people’s lives to danger,” Aoun said during a meeting held to discuss security developments in the country on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aoun emphasized the need to deal with this problem from a humanitarian and security perspective while also dealing with the social factors prompting people to use such dangerous ways to escape Lebanon.

Lebanon’s state security will increase naval patrols to monitor such practices, the statement noted.

READ:  'Karmayogi' Goa babus to study villages for outreach, planning: CM

Several boats carrying Lebanese and Syrian nationals attempted to escape from Lebanon to Cyprus and then to other countries over the past days, given the current deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) rescued on Sept. 14 a boat with 37 people inside outside Lebanese territorial waters, 48 km away from Tripoli, while it found several dead bodies on Lebanon’s shores.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 25th September 2020 7:24 am IST
Back to top button