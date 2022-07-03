Lebanon’s Hezbollah flies drones to Mediterranean gas field

Israel has long claimed the Karish gas field in the Mediterranean Sea as its own property, but Lebanon expanded its claim in territorial waters, which would include at least part of the gas field.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 3rd July 2022 10:24 am IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah flies drones to Mediterranean gas field
Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group, led by its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah since 1992. Hezbollah's paramilitary wing is the Jihad Council, and its political wing is the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party in the Lebanese Parliament

Beirut: Hezbollah announced in a statement that it launched three unarmed drones on a reconnaissance mission toward the Karish gas field in Eastern Mediterranean.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military said it shot down three Hezbollah drones flying toward the Karish gas field.

Israel has long claimed the Karish gas field in the Mediterranean Sea as its own property, but Lebanon expanded its claim in territorial waters, which would include at least part of the gas field.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Awareness guide in 14 languages ​​for Haj pilgrims

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah, an Iran-backed powerful Shiite political party and militant organisation, has threatened to use “military and logistical capacity” to prevent Israel from extracting gas from the Karish field, Xinhua news agency reported.

The maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel has been growing since Israel sent a vessel operated by Energean, a London-based oil and gas production company, to the Karish field on June 5.

Lebanon is seeking to revive indirect negotiations with Israel to determine their maritime border that began in 2020 but have mostly halted since Lebanon expanded its claim to include at least part of the Karish field in April 2021.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button